WSU Participates in Good Neighbors

By Alex Carter on September 8, 2017

Winona State University will host the “Good Neighbors” program each weekend during fall semester.

“Good Neighbors” is a volunteer opportunity for WSU students to give back to the community by cleaning up on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods. Student clubs and organizations sign up to sponsor a weekend, and are provided with garbage bags, gloves and a map of the area to target for cleanup.

In addition, following Homecoming Weekend Oct. 21-22, WSU will host its annual Clean Sweep initiative to help clean up central Winona.

Student clubs and organizations can sign up at http://wsu.mn/2017-good-neighbors.

For more information, contact Director of Student and Community Engagement Kendra Weber at kweber@winona.edu.

