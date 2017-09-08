WSU Participates in Good Neighbors

Winona State University will host the “Good Neighbors” program each weekend during fall semester.
“Good Neighbors” is a volunteer opportunity for WSU students to give back to the community by cleaning up on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods. Student clubs and organizations sign up to sponsor a weekend, and are provided with garbage bags, gloves and a map of the area to target for cleanup.
In addition, following Homecoming Weekend Oct. 21-22, WSU will host its annual Clean Sweep initiative to help clean up central Winona.
Student clubs and organizations can sign up at http://wsu.mn/2017-good-neighbors.
For more information, contact Director of Student and Community Engagement Kendra Weber at kweber@winona.edu.
