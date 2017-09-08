Warrior Game Day Experience – Sept. 16

Winona State University invites the community to the new Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets. Wear white to join in on the “white out” theme.
The Warrior Game Day Experience invites all students, employees, alumni and members of the WSU and Winona communities to help cheer on the Warrior football team before it takes on Minnesota State University Moorhead at 1 p.m. on Maxwell Field at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
The family-friendly event will include inflatables for all ages, a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children, local food trucks, picnic areas, live music, student club exhibits, and giveaways from local Winona business partners. The Warrior Walk, featuring the football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team, will begin at 11.55 a.m.
Please note Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during the event, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff. WSU is also celebrating Family Weekend Sept. 15-17.
The Warrior Game Day Experience will be held prior to each home football game during the 2017 season. Mark your calendar for the remaining 2017 Warrior Game Day Experience opportunities: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.
For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale in the WSU Alumni Office at 507-457-2846.
