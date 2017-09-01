WSU Community Conversation

Winona State University will host a community conversation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Wanek Hall at the Winona County Historical Society. Doors open at 4 p.m.

This community forum will offer the opportunity to share thoughts via small group discussion, and focus on how WSU students, faculty, and staff contribute to local businesses/organizations and how their engagement can be enhanced in the future.

Space is limited. RSVP at http://wsu.mn/2017-conversation.

For more information, email Kendra Weber at kweber@winona.edu.