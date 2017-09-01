Browsing: / Home / WSU Community Conversation
Print Shortlink

WSU Community Conversation

By Kassidy Jackson on September 1, 2017 in , , ,

Winona State University will host a community conversation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Wanek Hall at the Winona County Historical Society. Doors open at 4 p.m.

This community forum will offer the opportunity to share thoughts via small group discussion, and focus on how WSU students, faculty, and staff contribute to local businesses/organizations and how their engagement can be enhanced in the future.

Space is limited. RSVP at http://wsu.mn/2017-conversation.

For more information, email Kendra Weber at kweber@winona.edu.

The following two tabs change content below.

Kassidy Jackson

Kassidy is Public Relations major and Dance minor graduating in 2019 from Rosemount, MN. Her hobbies include choreographing, Netflix and eating.

Latest posts by Kassidy Jackson (see all)

Mixx Delicious Digg Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply