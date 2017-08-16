Winona State University invites the community to help kick off the new Warrior Game Day Experience from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets.
The Warrior Game Day Experience invites all students, employees, alumni and members of the WSU and Winona communities to help cheer on the Warrior football team before it takes on Bemidji State at 6 p.m. on Maxwell Field at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
The family-friendly event will include inflatables for all ages, a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children, local food trucks, picnic areas, live music, student club exhibits, and local Winona business partners. The Warrior Walk will begin at 4:55 p.m., with Wazoo leading
The Warrior Game Day Experience will be held prior to each home football game during the 2017 season. Mark your calendar for the remaining 2017 Warrior Game Day Experience opportunities: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.
“The Warrior Game Day Experience is about coming together to celebrate as a community,” said WSU President Scott Olson. “We want folks to join in on the excitement and become part of the Warrior Nation. Bring the kids, jump in the bounce house, cheer on our outstanding student-athletes. It’s all about welcoming people to campus and sharing the WSU spirit.”
For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale in the WSU Alumni Office at 507-457-2846.
