Madland Receives Distinguished Service Award

Winona State University announces Walton “Wally” Madland (‘67, ‘72, ’76) as Distinguished Service Award recipient.

Madland graduated from WSU with a BS in teaching in 1967. While in school, he played linebacker on the WSU football team and served as a graduate assistant coach for WSU’s wrestling and football teams. Madland received his master’s in education administration in 1972, then worked for 14 years as an elementary and middle school principal. He obtained his specialist degree in education administration and also served as an adjunct professor in the University of Wisconsin system. He later transitioned to a role as a sales executive with a national commercial roofing contractor, living in Harrisburg, Pa., for 17 years. Madland has served on the Alumni Society Board for eight years, and held the role of President for four years. He is a Cornerstone Society member, and started the Joan Kangel Madland Cheerleading Scholarship to honor his late wife (also a WSU alumnus and a teacher for 34 years). Madland also headed a $100,000 endowed scholarship fund drive to pay tribute to Coach Robert (Bob) Keister, longtime football and track coach at WSU, and works closely with the committee that coordinates the annual football dinners. He resides in Winona in the summer and heads south to The Villages in Florida each winter to ensure that his golf game stays respectable.

Every fall, the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for accomplishments in their careers and contributions they have made to WSU and their communities, living the university’s mission to improve the world.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.