Schromen Receives Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Winona State University announces Rachel T. Schromen (’10) as Distinguished Young Alumni Award Recipient.

Schromen graduated with a BA in law & society and received her Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law. At WSU, she was actively engaged in Student Senate, WILL (Women’s Initiative in Leadership and Learning), Legal Society, GLBTA Partnership, PAVE (Promoting Awareness and Victim Empowerment) and FORGE (Fighting for Our Rights and Gender Equality). Schromen is owner and managing attorney of Schromen Law, LLC, which focuses on estate planning and elder law. She is co-founder and executive director of Domestic Abuse Legal Advocacy Center, PSC, which provides pro bono legal services to women and children staying in shelters in Ramsey, Hennepin and Hubbard counties. In 2016, Schromen was named “Solo Practitioner of the Month” by Attorney at Law magazine and earned the designation of “North Star Lawyer.” She was also voted “Favorite Woman Estate Planning Attorney, honorable mention,” by readers of Women’s Press magazine in May 2017. Schromen volunteers with Wills for Heroes and Cancer Legal Line, providing free estate planning to veterans, first responders and terminal cancer patients. She is also an ambassador for Guild, Inc., an organization that provides integrated treatment and services to individuals with mental illness. Schromen resides in Ramsey Hill, in St. Paul, Minn., with her husband, Curt Hennemann, and their dog, Mabel.

Every fall, the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for accomplishments in their careers and contributions they have made to WSU and their communities, living the university’s mission to improve the world.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.