Mancuso Receives Distinguished Alumni Award

Winona State University announces Rich Mancuso (‘67, ‘71, ’74) as Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient.

Mancuso graduated from WSU with a BA in Sociology and Psychology, a BS in Secondary Teaching Certificate, and an MS in Education. While attending WSU, he was involved with Sigma Tau Gamma, Young Republicans, Inter-Greek Council, Newman Club and intramural sports. Mancuso has been recognized for excellence throughout his teaching career. He was named Teacher of the Year four times, received the JP Wilson Award for Academic Excellence at D’Evelyn Jr/Sr High and was selected among Who’s Who for America’s Teachers and Educators. Mancuso continues to be engaged in community service, working with the Rotary Club and serving on the Board of Directors for Crutches 4 Africa, a non-profit organization that distributes crutches and mobility devices to victims of polio and war. He has worked on numerous political campaigns, and in 2006 was a candidate for U.S. Congress in the 2nd District of Colorado. After retiring from teaching in 2013, Mancuso focused on writing, completing his first screenplay and releasing his first book, The Good Don. Mancuso resides with his wife, Debbie, in Evergreen, Colo., where they are avid community and church volunteers.

Every fall, the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for accomplishments in their careers and contributions they have made to WSU and their communities, living the university’s mission to improve the world.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.