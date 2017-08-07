Engstrom joins WSU as Sustainability Director

Winona State University announces the appointment of Nathan Engstrom to the position of Campus Sustainability Director.

In this position, Engstrom will plan and promote positive, campus-wide sustainable practices and development. Engstrom will be responsible for implementing the University Sustainability Policy for both the Winona and Rochester campuses. Sustainability initiatives will involve collaboration with facilities, dining services, academic departments, purchasing, advancement, Student Senate and administration regarding planning and budgeting for responsible resource use.

The position will be directly responsible for progress toward institutional sustainability goals by: collecting and analyzing data; developing implementation strategies; overseeing and assessing progress towards established metrics and standards; networking with relevant agencies; and reporting to all constituent groups on campus.

“I’ve been passionate about sustainability since I was a student in college and I am eager to share that passion with the students, faculty, staff and other members of the Winona State community,” Engstrom said. “The work we do to promote a sustainable campus helps build thriving communities and provides students with experiences that inspire them to build a better world.”

Engstrom has 10 years of experience in coordinating sustainability in higher education, including climate action planning, green buildings, campus energy monitoring and mentoring student projects. He has a master’s degree in sustainable design from The University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in sociology and environmental studies from Northland College, and previously served as Regional Sustainability Coordinator at Northland College in Ashland, Wis.

For more information, contact Engstrom at nengstrom@winona.edu.