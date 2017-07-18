Lyceum Hosts Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve

Winona State University Lyceum Series 2017-18 will host Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, on the WSU campus.

Reeve completed her seventh season as Lynx head coach in 2016, leading the Lynx to a 28-6 record and their sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Since taking over as Lynx head coach, Reeve owns a career 168-70 record, the most coaching wins in franchise history. The Lynx had not won a playoff series in the 10 seasons of existence prior to Coach Reeve’s hiring in 2010. Since, the team has won 13 playoff series in seven seasons (3 championships and several gold medals included). With three championships in five seasons, the term ‘dynasty’ has grown synonymous with the Lynx franchise.

Reeve will speak on the value of women’s leadership in athletics and overcoming adversity to reach your goals.

Before joining the WNBA coaching ranks, Reeve spent 12 years coaching collegiately, including a five-year stint as head coach at Indiana State from 1995-2000. Reeve guided the Sycamores to the program’s first postseason berth in 20 years following the 1998-99 campaign. Reeve also spent five years as an assistant coach at George Washington. She got her start in coaching at her alma mater, La Salle, as an assistant coach for two seasons.

As a player at La Salle, Reeve led the nationally-ranked Explorers to a 25-5 record in 1987-1988. She was named All-Metro Atlantic Conference and was an All-Big 5 selection as a senior. Reeve excelled athletically and academically at La Salle, graduating with a degree in computer science/management information systems. She went on to earn her master’s degree in business administration from La Salle while also serving two years as an assistant coach for the Explorers.

In honor of Reeve’s Lyceum presentation, WSU’s UPAC is sponsoring free bus trips to MN Lynx games on Aug. 18 and Sept. 1. For more information, visit the ticket website.

Since 1989, the Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and student life fees.

For more information, contact Kathleen Peterson at kpeterson@winona.edu.