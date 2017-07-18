Summer Landscape Arboretum Tour

The Winona State University Landscape Arboretum and the Great River Shakespeare Festival will host a Tree and Garden Tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the WSU Gazebo.

This tour will showcase a large variety of trees that call Minnesota home. The Arboretum Committee and Staff tour guides will give information about the arboretum, answer questions and discuss future plans for the arboretum.

This event is free and open to the public.

In the event of rain, a virtual tour of the campus will take place in Minne 105. In addition, visitors can learn more information about campus trees using the QR code signs in front of the trees.

In 2015 WSU was recognized as a Tree Campus USA for its conservation efforts with trees on campus and in the community. Tree Campus USA was started in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation and Toyota as a way to promote a conservation discussion.

WSU continues its work in conservation with nearly 150 acres of acquired campus and nearby land for recreation, and educational and scientific research involved in continuing conservation efforts.

For more information about the Great River Shakespeare Festival, visit the GRSF website.