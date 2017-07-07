Strege to Lead Warrior Success Center at Winona State University

Winona State University announces the appointment of Ronald Strege as Director of the Warrior Success Center, effective July 17.

Strege will provide leadership for student success and retention. As director, he will lead the Advising, Career, Tutoring and Access Services areas in continuing the mission of providing free and accessible services and resources for students to succeed.

Strege assumes the role from Barb Oertel, who recently retired after 33 years of service to WSU.

“Ron is stepping into a role that has held unforgettable past leaders who have shaped the Warrior Success Center to what it is today,” said Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Life. “Given his background, we are sure he will continue to enhance student success on campus and in the community.”

Strege has over 25 years of management and student advocacy experience. He most recently served as the Director for Diversity and College Access and Assistant to the Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

Strege has a master’s degree in counselor education from Western Illinois University, and a bachelor’s degree in speech communication, public relations from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

