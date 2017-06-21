Kingston joins WSU as Assistant Vice President of Adult and Continuing Education

Winona State University announces the appointment of Linda Kingston to the position of Assistant Vice President of Adult and Continuing Education, effective July 15, 2017.

As Assistant Vice President, Kingston will provide leadership in the development and delivery of online and hybrid distance education and extended learning programs, including online, off-campus and non-credit offerings.

These distance learning programs will enhance and extend campus-based academic program offerings beyond the Winona and Rochester campuses, respond to academic program and workforce development needs, and provide access to higher education for the communities served.

Kingston will serve as a university spokesperson for business and industry partnerships and community engagement, and develop collaborative partnerships with educational partners, including Minnesota State institutions, private institutions and nonprofit organizations. She will also lead WSU’s Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) unit and Summer Session programming.

“I have known Dr. Kingston for a number of years and I know she brings a high level of experience and energy,” said Patricia Rogers, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Chief Academic Officer. “Linda is the perfect leader to build the WSU summer session and hybrid/online programming to new levels of excellence. Her knowledge of Minnesota State and skills in attracting new students to quality programs ensures the success of WSU’s Adult and Continuing Education department.”

Kingston has over 24 years of faculty and administrative experience at three different institutions. She served most recently as Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of STEM at Saint Paul College. Prior to this, she served as the Dean of STEM and Liberal Arts for Saint Paul College, Dean of Academic Affairs at Minnesota State College Southeast (Red Wing Campus), and Distance Learning Coordinator and Mathematics and Computer Science Instructor at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Kingston holds a master’s degree in mathematics from St. Cloud State University and a doctoral degree in education with a concentration in Instructional Design for Online Learning from Capella University.

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.