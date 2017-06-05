Jicinsky Joins WSU as Director of Undergraduate Admissions

Winona State University announces Brian Jicinsky as the Director of Undergraduate Admissions, effective June 14.

As director, Jicinsky will provide leadership to the university in the area of student recruitment and engagement strategies that lift enrollment for both campuses (Winona and Rochester). In this position, he will provide information to prospective students (freshman and transfer), counselors (high school and community college), parents of prospective students and faculty/staff, to include geographically diverse populations in Minnesota and contiguous states.

Jicinsky is set to inherit a dynamic legacy in the admissions office, taking over for long-term WSU Admissions Director Carl Stange, who retired this spring after 33 years of service. Stange’s story can be found online at http://news.winona.edu/10037/an-enduring-legacy/.

“Based on his experience, there is no doubt he has what it takes to guide Winona State into a progressive future,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life, Denise McDowell, Ed.D.

Jicinsky comes to Winona State University with more than nine years of experience, having most recently served as the Director of Admissions at Miami University Regionals in Ohio. He has expertise in planning and directing administrative and operational activities as well as recruitment of students from various educational and diverse backgrounds. Jicinksy’s recent accomplishments include successful implementation of CRM systems as well as utilizing data analysis and research to form innovative recruitment strategies and scholarship leveraging to increase student interest.

Jicinsky has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a bachelor’s degree in Human Development from the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.

