WSU Supports Opportunities For All

Winona State University is proud to be a member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, an organization made up of more than 400 public colleges, universities and systems across the nation.

Like all state universities, WSU shares a student-focused, learning-centered culture, a historic commitment to underserved student populations, and a dedication to research and creativity that makes it uniquely different from land grant or research universities, and community and technical colleges. WSU advances Minnesota’s economic progress and cultural development, as do SCU’s in their home states across the country.

WSU and its fellow state colleges and universities foster a value system centered around the concept of “Opportunities for All;” that state colleges and universities are the higher education choice that creates brighter futures for all of the region’s students, and thus becomes the economic, cultural and social drivers for their states.

All state colleges and universities share four core values: quality, accessibility, affordability and responsibility.

High Quality: WSU embraces a student-centered focus that emphasizes learning and teaching as a core institutional belief. Students are taught and mentored by a faculty of scholars and are exposed to a full range of educational opportunities in smaller class sizes. WSU supports a broad range of different learning styles and opportunities

Accessible: As a state university, WSU provides a viable, high quality educational experience to a diverse cross-section of the region’s residents, including nontraditional students and other groups that have historically been underrepresented in higher education. WSU strives to foster campus diversity, build inclusiveness, and enable partnerships to succeed.

Affordable: WSU, like its peer SCUs, is a smart investment, offering a greater value for the money than other higher education options, and sharing a mission with other state colleges and universities to make higher education available to anyone who is willing to work hard in order to be successful.

Responsible: We share a fundamental responsibility with all state colleges and universities to create the skilled workforce to support local businesses and advance economic progress and cultural development. WSU adds value and contributes to the intellectual, cultural, economic and social advancement of the community and region.

For more information about the Opportunities for All national campaign, visit aascu.org/Opps4All (http://www.aascu.org/Opps4All/).