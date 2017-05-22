Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion in Southeast Minnesota

Winona State University’s College of Business will host the We Are More (WAM) Traveling Photo Exhibition through Friday, May 26, in the COB Engagement Center, Somsen Hall first floor.

The WAM traveling installation is a collection of 4’ x 6’ photographs intended to showcase, celebrate and create conversations about the benefits of diversity and inclusion in southeastern Minnesota’s regional economy. Businesses, organizations, individuals and photographers from throughout the region submitted photographs for the exhibition.

The WAM photo exhibition is free and open to the public.

“We are delighted to host this one-of-a-kind exhibition showcasing the diversity of workforce and community in Minnesota’s southwest region,” said Hamid Akbari, dean of WSU’s College of Business. “The WSU College of Business emphasizes innovation in teaching and learning, and diversity of people in all kinds is a primary source of innovation in business and society today.”

WAM is sponsored by the Journey to Growth Partnership, a comprehensive five-year strategy coordinated by Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to effectively grow and diversify the economy of the southeast region.

The WAM photo exhibition will continue to travel through June 22. For a complete tour schedule and more information, visit the Journey to Growth website.